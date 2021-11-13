13 Action News Community Calendar: Nov. 13

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In this week's Community Calendar we are celebrating our favorite number... 13 and showcasing some awesome community-minded events taking place on Nov. 13.

The City of Henderson presents its first-ever American Indian Heritage Celebration Saturday at the Water Street Plaza in downtown Henderson.

This free event is a tribute to Native American culture and includes live music, storytelling, traditional dance and special performances by Martha Redbone and the Yellow Bird Indian Dancers.

Also on Saturday the 2nd Annual Turkey Trot 5k jog, walk and run event with 455 Training. The event benefits the Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth and starts at 9 a.m. at 1301 south commerce street in the arts district.

To round out the fun on the 13th, Clark County Parks & Recreation is combining two epic events into one. Tacos & Tamales & Sunset Park’d merge for one exciting day at Desert Breeze Park, featuring some of the valley’s best tacos and food trucks.

This event will take place from noon to 8 p.m. and if free to enter.

If you have an event you think would be perfect for our community calendar please email events@ktnv.com.