13 Action News Community Calendar for March 4-10, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Whether you're looking for live music, family-friendly entertainment, a local farmer's market or a new way to get some fresh air and sunshine, a great weekend with friends and family is never hard to accomplish with the help of our community calendar.

Here, we spotlight community-minded events that the entire family can enjoy for less than $25.

ARTS DISTRICT, DOWNTOWN

Street Dogz & Ellevet Free Vaccination & Examination Event

Hosted by Street Dogz and the Ellevet Project, veterinarians will be on sight to administer vaccinations and do exams on pets free of charge for those in need. Street Dogz will be there with food and other pet essentials. Plan to arrive early to ensure receiving services. The event is taking place at the American Legion Vegas Post 8 bar on 733 North Veterans Memorial Drive from March 3 and 4 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.



March 3-4

9 a.m. through 2 p.m.

American Legion Vegas Post 8 bar on 733 North Veterans Memorial Drive



Las Vegas TransPride hosts Bodacious Bingo Brunch

Las Vegas TransPride is hosting a bingo and lunch event on Saturday, March 5 at 1 p.m. The nonprofit says all proceeds raised will be used for the operational cost of the Las Vegas TransPride Center and its services offered, which caters to the trans expansive community. Bingo will cost $10 for 10 games and additional games will cost extra. Food items will be available for suggested donations. They will also have raffle drawings throughout the event.



Saturday, March 5

1 p.m.

Las Vegas TransPride at 727 9th Street, suite B, in Las Vegas

CENTRAL VALLEY

Maya Angelou: Caged Bird at West Las Vegas Library

Vegas City Opera, Las Vegas’ premier contemporary opera company presents the third annual Voices of Women Concert Series, including a valley-wide tour with more dates and locations to come. This concert will feature works written by and inspired by Maya Angelou. From her early career as a recording artist and film star to her poetry and activism, the concert will show how Maya Angelou changed our world through art.



Saturday, March 5 at 2 p.m.

West Las Vegas Library (951 W. Lake Mead Blvd.)

Free and open to the public

EAST VALLEY

Health Nation Block Party & Fun Fair with Las Vegas Raiders

This health fair at the Bob Price Community Center will feature health and dental screenings, plus a live DJ, free hot dogs and hamburgers, bounce houses, raffles and a grocery giveaway. Hosted by Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick and the Las Vegas Raiders.



Saturday, March 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Robert E. "Bob" Price Community Center (2050 N. Bonnie Lane)

Ken Kline: Still Life

A native of Las Vegas, Ken Kline uses trompe l’oeil techniques to create realistic still lifes of personal and family objects. “My goal is to create subjects that will be interesting. Each viewer may find some more appealing than others. I construct each painting in oil on board using personal and family objects that are treasured memories,” he said. Kline's work is on view at Whitney Library through March 29.



Whitney Library at 5175 E. Tropicana Ave.

Free and open to the public.

NORTH LAS VEGAS

Vestiges by Bryan Ritchie

An art exhibition featuring the work of Bryan Ritchie inside the Artspace Gallery upstairs above the main entrance of the North Las Vegas Campus of the College of Southern Nevada. The show is free and open to the public.



Through March 19

Artist talk and reception on March 14 from 8 to 8 p.m.

Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CSN campus on 3200 East Cheyenne Avenue

NORTHWEST LAS VEGAS, SUMMERLIN

Astronomy at the Ranch at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park

You might be surprised how bright the stars are just 20 miles from downtown Las Vegas! Bring your family and join the Las Vegas Astronomical Society for an evening of star gazing with their excellent telescopes and knowledgeable guidance.



Group use area at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park

Saturday, March 5 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (no entry allowed after 8:30 p.m.)

Cash-only entrance fee of $10 per vehicle

Due to tripping hazards and expensive equipment, you're asked not to bring pets

Pop-up clean up event at Deer Creek Trail Head (Mt. Charleston)

Grab a litter picker and a bag, maybe some gloves, and head on out into Deer Creek to help keep it clean and litter-free while you enjoy the snow wintry weather. Dress in warm layers, pack some extra clothes, and make sure you have water in tow. Hosted by the Southern Nevada Conservancy.



Sunday, March 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Deer Creek Picnic Area at Deer Creek Trail Head

No registration required

Yoga on the Meadow at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park

Come stretch your body and relax your spirit! Trained yoga instructors lead classes for all ages and ability levels here on our green grassy picnic area. Bring your own mat. Entry to Spring Mountain Ranch State Park is $10 per car for Nevada Residents, $15 for all others. An annual day-use permit valid at all Nevada State Parks is available for $100. There is no charge to participate in this free event.



Saturday, March 5 at 10 a.m. and Sunday, March 6 at 4 p.m.

$10 per vehicle for locals, $15 for others, to enter the park

NO additional fee to join the yoga event

Desert Companion: 2021 Focus on Nevada Photo Showcase

Photographs selected for the Annual Desert Companion Focus on Nevada Photo Contest. The photos, submitted by both amateur and professional photographers, represent the spirit of Nevada through images of the desert landscape and wildlife, signature Las Vegas architecture, and the people who live and work here. Desert Companion is a city magazine with award-winning lifestyle journalism and design that celebrates the pursuits, passions, and aspirations of Southern Nevadans. On exhibit at Centennial Hills Library through March 27.



Through March 27

Centennial Hills at 6711 North Buffalo Drive

Free and open to the public

SOUTH VALLEY, HENDERSON

Las Vegas Prom Closet

Annual spring event hosted in March by Project 150 to provide high school students with FREE prom attire and accessories to ensure students enjoy a wonderful prom event. Registration is required and can be done here. Learn more on



Saturday, March 5

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Located at Warehouse just off Warm Springs/Bermuda on 505 East Capovilla Avenue, Suite 101

Registration is required.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks community watch party

Cheer on the VGK at Water Street Plaza in Henderson. The City of Henderson is hosting free watch parties throughout the season, where you can experience the game on Water Street Plaza's 42-foot-wide jumbotron. Fans are welcome to bring chairs and blankets to keep warm. No reservations required.



Friday, March 4 at 7 p.m.

Water Street Plaza (240 S. Water Street, Henderson)

Bark in the Park

Enjoy hours of fun for you and your pup at Cornerstone Park in Henderson for the 16th annual Bark in the Park. The event will feature interactive games, agility courses, photo opportunities and more. A complimentary shuttle service and parking will be available at RC Willey on 20 N. Stephanie Street on the day of the event.



Saturday, March 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cornerstone Park (1600 Wigwam Parkway, Henderson)

Trucks & Tunes

Enjoy delicious food from some of the valley's best food trucks and listen to free, live music from a variety of local artists. This is the first in a series of events that will happen every second and fourth Tuesday, from March through May, at Water Street Plaza in Henderson.



Tuesday, March 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Water Street Plaza (240 S. Water Street, Henderson)

Henderson Farmers Markets

Shop for fresh produce and healthy, handmade products from a curated collective of local merchants. The City of Henderson is putting together a rotation of farmers markets at different locations, each with its own special experiences — from group fitness classes to family activities, and more. Farmers markets schedule is as follows:

