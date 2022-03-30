13 Action News Community Calendar for March 31-April 7, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — From where to go to find live music, family-friendly entertainment, local farmer's markets or new ways to get some fresh air and sunshine — a great weekend with friends and family is never hard to accomplish with the help of our Community Calendar.

Downtown Las Vegas

Bourbon Book Club at The Writer's Block

A book discussion paired with whiskey at The Writer's Block on 519 South 6th Street in downtown Las Vegas. This book club is free and open to the public. Attendees are expected to have read the book in advance. Learn more on TheWritersBlock.org



March 31 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The Writer's Block on 519 South 6th Street

Free

Reading Women Book Club at The Writer's Block

A book discussion group dedicated to fiction works by female authors at The Writer's Block on 519 South 6th Street in downtown Las Vegas. This book club is free and open to the public. Everyone is welcome to attend, regardless of gender identification, the shop says. Attendees are encouraged to have read the book in advance. Learn more on TheWritersBlock.org



April 5 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Free

East Las Vegas

The Mojave Project at the Barrick Museum

An exhibit at the Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art at UNLV (near the library). The museum describes it as "an experimental transmedia curatorial project exploring the physical, geological, and cultural landscape of the Mojave Desert." Created by the Joshua Tree-based artist Kim Stringfellow.



On view through July 23

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

East Gallery, Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art

Free and open to the public

Henderson

Henderson Farmers Markets

Shop for fresh produce and healthy, handmade products from a curated collection of local merchants. The City of Henderson is putting together a rotation of farmers markets at different locations, each with its own special experiences — from group fitness classes to family activities, and more. The market schedules are as follows:



Cornerstone Park (1600 Wigwam Pkwy.): Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; first and third Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Water Street Plaza (240 S. Water St.): Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mission Hills Park (551 Mission Dr.): Wednesdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Dollar Loan Center (200 S. Green Valley Pkwy.): Last Friday of the month from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m,

Las Vegas Strip

Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Garden

At the Bellagio hotel-casino. Free and open to the public. From the Bellagio's website: Each season, the enormously talented Horticulture and Engineering teams transform the 14,000-square-foot Botanical Garden into a showcase of inspiring sights, sounds, scents and colors. Spring, Summer, Fall and Winter are all featured—along with a special display for Lunar New Year. When the seasons change so do the displays. The talented Conservatory team changes out the design and also replants and repurposes as much of the living plant material as possible, further celebrating Mother Nature and our commitment to sustainability.



The spring display is on view through May 14

North Las Vegas

LEGO Club

Happening at Alexander Library on March 31 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. From the city's website: Kids of all ages can build, play and explore their creative side. Both Lego and Duplo blocks will be provided. Bring a camera to document your creation as all projects will be disassembled after the program. For more information, contact the Alexander Library at 702-633-2880, or email us at nlvrefdesk@cityofnorthlasvegas.com. For more information, contact the Aliante Library at 702-839-2980.



March 31 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Alexander Library

Free for all ages

Northwest Las Vegas

Take and Make

From the library's website: Visit the Rainbow Library to check out our latest Take and Make craft bags. New bags are available on the 1st and 15th of every month, while supplies last. For more information, please call 702-507-3716.



April 1

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rainbow Library

Southwest Las Vegas

Family Music Fest

Happening at Windmill Library on April 2 from 10:15 a.m.-2 p.m. From the library's website: Get ready for a jam-packed day of musical activities at our annual Family Music Fest! We will celebrate all things music with crafts and storytime. This day will be sure to get you singing and dancing with performances by Yogapalooza with Bari Koral and Mr. Joey so be sure to join us for the fun!



April 2 from 10:15 a.m.-2 p.m.

Windmill Library

Free and open to the public.

Spring Valley

Hank Schoepp: EYESCAPES

This art exhibit is on view at Spring Valley Library through April 19. From the library's website: Schoepp’s brimming mosaic photographs are a result of his technique of layering multi-dimensional details specifically for capture through a camera lens. The intricate scenes revealed in high-resolution film are designed to intrigue and create wonder for the viewer. Learn more on lvccld.org.



Through April 19

Spring Valley Library

Free and open to the public

Summerlin

TOUCH-A-TRUCK

From the Downtown Summerlin website: At TOUCH-A-TRUCK kids of all ages can climb on board and get behind the wheel of their favorite vehicles! All proceeds from this event support Family to Family Connection. Family to Family Connection is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that has been providing free classes and resources to families of infants and toddlers which gives them the social and developmental skills they need to be ready to learn.



April 2

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin

Las Vegas Butterfly Release

From the Downtown Summerlin website: Join Nathan Adelson Hospice for a ‘Celebration of Life’ Live Butterfly Release at The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin® at 2 PM on Sunday, April 3.

