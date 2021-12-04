13 Action News Community Calendar for Dec. 3 - 5, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Welcome to the Community Calendar for Dec. 3 through 5, a place to feature community-minded events throughout the Las Vegas area.

World AIDS Day was Dec. 1, you can attend the AIDS Memorial Quilt display on Dec. 3, 4 and 5 at the West Charleston Library. A touching memorial for those we have lost due to HIV and AIDS.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Nevada Department of Corrections are joining forces on Dec. 4 and 5 for the Badges and Bows toy drive from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Centennial Walmart.

Pop-Up Marketplace has partnered with CIVICA Charter School to host its inaugural holiday event on Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The school is located at 1501 E. Carey Ave in North Las Vegas. Browse booths from local vendors, enjoy games with the kids, entertainment, raffles, food and more.

Vitalant is hosting a blood drive on Dec. 4 at the Rainbow Library from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Join fellow community members at the Windmill Library for a lively concert of holiday favorites performed by the Silver Statesmen Barbershop Chorus and Quartets. Start your holiday season on a musical note on Dec. 5 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

If you have an event that would be perfect for the community calendar please email Jason.Dinant@ktnv.com and events@ktnv.com - Thanks.