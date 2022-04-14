13 Action News Community Calendar for April 15-21, 2022

(KTNV) — From where to go to find live music, family-friendly entertainment, local farmer's markets or new ways to get some fresh air and sunshine — a great weekend with friends and family is never hard to accomplish with the help of our Community Calendar.

Here, we spotlight community-minded events that the whole family can enjoy for less than $25. Visit ktnv.com/thingstodo for more happenings around town.

Downtown Las Vegas

Touchless egg hunt at Downtown Container Park

Hop on over the Container Park for an Easter Sunday celebration! Meet the Easter Bunny (and its friend, Santa Claus) and participate in a touchless Easter egg hunt from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can earn prizes by collecting virtual eggs by scanning QR codes through an app. A $2 app purchase is required to participate in the touchcless egg hunt. All ages are welcome to attend and participate.



Sunday, April 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Downtown Container Park (707 E. Fremont Street)

Registration through Eventbrite

Market in the Alley and Vegas Test Kitchen Foodie Fest

Fergusons Downtown hosts food, drinks and live music every third Sunday of the month. Market in the Alley features more than 50 local maker and creators, while the Foodie Fest features local eateries and chefs. This Sunday, enjoy the mouth-watering creations of Down 2 Earth, Milkfish Bakery, Pop N Pies, Sliced Sushi, Yukon Pizza and more.



Sunday, April 17 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Foodie Fest wraps up at 4 p.m.)

Fergusons Downtown (1028 E. Fremont St.)

New historical wedding exhibit at Clark County Government Center

For well over a half century, Las Vegas has been known as the "Wedding Capital of the World." The Office of the Clark County Clerk sponsored this new exhibit to honor this legacy industry as the county celebrates its Five Million Love Stories since the county was founded in 1909. The exhibit is an overview of the early days of the Las Vegas wedding industry, featuring the legacy wedding chapels from 1909 through the 1960s that engendered a worldwide brand. Adding to the exhibit will be vintage wedding gowns through the ages, provided by Bridal Spectacular.



Now through May 4

Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Free and open to the public

East Las Vegas

Hoppy Egg Run Community Event at Walnut Recreation Center

Scramble through an egg run, collecting candy and plastic eggs to win prizes. Various egg run time slots will be given for multiple age groups. Teens will have the chance to collect points at Wet and Wacky stations (there is an opportunity to get wet) and turn them in for prizes. While waiting for the egg run to start, inflatable entertainment rides will be available at no cost. Preregistration is recommended. Contact the Walnut Recreation Center at 702-455-8402.



Saturday, April 16, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Walnut Recreation Center (3075 N. Walnut Road)

Preregistration recommended. Contact the Walnut Recreation Center at 702-455-8402

Egg-apalooza at the Paradise Recreation Center

This free, community event is for children ages 3 to 12. Egg hunts will be broken into age groups at specific times throughout the day. Pre-registration is required.



Saturday, April 16 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Paradise Recreation Center (4775 McLeod Drive)

Call the rec center at 702-455-7513 to pre-register

LVMPD Southeast command Easter Drive Thru at Chaparral High School

LVMPD's Southeast Area Command is bringing Easter fun to families in the neighborhood. Drive through for music, candy and fun.

Saturday, April 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Chaparral High School (3850 Annie Oakley Drive)

Bunny Trail at Whitney Recreation Center

An egg hunt will begin at 12:30 p.m. for children ages 2 to 12. The free event includes games, food, music and prizes. Registration is required.



Friday, April 15 from noon to 3 p.m.

Whitney Recreation Center (5712 Missouri Ave.)

Call 702-455-7576 to register

The Mojave Project at the Barrick Museum

An exhibit at the Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art at UNLV (near the library). The museum describes it as "an experimental transmedia curatorial project exploring the physical, geological, and cultural landscape of the Mojave Desert." Created by the Joshua Tree-based artist Kim Stringfellow.



On view through July 23

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

East Gallery, Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art

Free and open to the public

Henderson

Silver Knights host "Lucky's Eggstravaganza" at Dollar Loan Center

Activities will include an egg hunt for kids 12 and under, a meet-and-greet with Lucky and members of the HSK cast, interactive games, an obstacle course, a 360 photo booth, live DJ, concessions and happy hour specials, including $5 beer on the Tiltyard. Kids should bring their own basket for the egg hunt. While searching, keep an eye out for a few golden eggs that can be redeemed for special prizes. After the egg hunt, stick around and watch the Henderson Silver Knights take on the Stockton Heat. The puck drops at 4 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

Saturday, April 16 at 2 p.m.

The Tiltyard at The Dollar Loan Center (200 S. Green Valley Parkway)

Henderson Farmers Markets

Shop for fresh produce and healthy, handmade products from a curated collection of local merchants. The City of Henderson is putting together a rotation of farmers markets at different locations, each with its own special experiences — from group fitness classes to family activities, and more. The market schedules are as follows:



Cornerstone Park (1600 Wigwam Pkwy.): Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; first and third Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Water Street Plaza (240 S. Water St.): Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mission Hills Park (551 Mission Dr.): Wednesdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Dollar Loan Center (200 S. Green Valley Pkwy.): Last Friday of the month from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Las Vegas Strip

Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Garden

At the Bellagio hotel-casino. Free and open to the public. From the Bellagio's website: Each season, the enormously talented Horticulture and Engineering teams transform the 14,000-square-foot Botanical Garden into a showcase of inspiring sights, sounds, scents and colors. Spring, Summer, Fall and Winter are all featured—along with a special display for Lunar New Year. When the seasons change so do the displays. The talented Conservatory team changes out the design and also replants and repurposes as much of the living plant material as possible, further celebrating Mother Nature and our commitment to sustainability.



The spring display is on view through May 14

North Las Vegas

Easter Egg Hunt with Councilman Scott Black

Enjoy music, games and more. The egg hunt costs $2 for children ages 3 to 12. Children under the age of 2 can participate for free.

Saturday, April 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Flores Park (4133 Allen Lane), behind Silver Mesa Recreation Center

Northwest Las Vegas

Easter Eggstravaganza at Ed Fountain Park

Enjoy a day of play with egg hunts, prizes, games and food.



Saturday, April 16 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Ed Fountain Park (1400 N. Decatur Blvd.)

Easter baskets, socks and undies giveaway at Nucleus Plaza

The Nevada Wheelchair Foundation and Medtym are sponsoring this giveaway on Saturday. Wheelchair will also be available at no cost to those who qualify. To qualify, you must prove you are a Nevada resident who has long-term wheelchair needs.



Saturday, April 16 from noon to 4 p.m.

Nucleus Plaza (916 W. Owens Ave.)

Southwest Las Vegas

Hop & shop egg hunt at Town Square

Town Square is hosting an Easter egg hunt, a hop & shop event and Easter Bunny photos on Saturday. Those participating in the egg hunt should bring their own container or basket.



Egg hunt: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hop & Shop: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bunny photos: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Spring Valley

Pop-up art market and concert in the park

Enjoy the artworks of local artists and then the Mediterranean music of Seffarine during a Saturday in the park. The musicians of Seffarine "masterfully combine explosive flamenco footwork, exotic instrumentation and grooving basslines." Food trucks will offer refreshments for sale.



Saturday, April 16 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; concert at 6:30 p.m.

Bob Baskin Park (2801 W. Oakey Blvd.)

Hank Schoepp: EYESCAPES

This art exhibit is on view at Spring Valley Library through April 19. From the library's website: Schoepp’s brimming mosaic photographs are a result of his technique of layering multi-dimensional details specifically for capture through a camera lens. The intricate scenes revealed in high-resolution film are designed to intrigue and create wonder for the viewer. Learn more on lvccld.org.



Through April 19

Spring Valley Library

Free and open to the public

Summerlin

Weekend blood drive at Rampart Casino

JW Marriott Resort & Spa Las Vegas and Rampart Casino, in conjunction with Vitalant, will host a weekend blood drive. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online to reserve a spot by calling 877-25-VITAL or visiting vitalant.org and enter code ‘RAMPART’ to sign up for this drive, as well as other upcoming drives. Donors also receive a voucher for 50% off at the Market Place Buffet.

