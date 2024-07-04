Vegas leads nation for biggest spikes in hotel, rental car costs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There's no where in the country where travel costs are rising faster than Las Vegas.

Between 2018 and 2023, costs for hotels, rental cars and food spiked in Sin City, according to a study published by Forbes.

Rental car costs saw the biggest gain, spiking by 61.4% while hotel costs rose 47.5% and food costs shot up by 14%.

The blame falls on out-of-control inflation, which is hitting cities like Las Vegas and Tucson, Ariz. (no. 2 on the list) hard, while places like Indianapolis and Oakland, Calif. saw substatial drops in travel costs.

Forbes says the travel costs to Vegas average $97.90 per person per day.

In 2018, the average hotel room in Vegas cost $170.90. In 2023, that shot up to $252. Rental cars costs an average of $47.77 in 2018, but top $77 today.

There is a silver lining in the Silver State, airfare costs dropped by 5.5%.

Check out the graph below to see how other U.S. cities stack up against Las Vegas.