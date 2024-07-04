Watch Now
Vegas leads nation for biggest spikes in hotel, rental car costs

Las Vegas is ranked by Forbes as the most expensive city in the nation to travel to, citing skyrocketing costs of hotels, rental cars
Adam Forgie (KTNV)
Posted at 2:13 PM, Jul 04, 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There's no where in the country where travel costs are rising faster than Las Vegas.

Between 2018 and 2023, costs for hotels, rental cars and food spiked in Sin City, according to a study published by Forbes.

Rental car costs saw the biggest gain, spiking by 61.4% while hotel costs rose 47.5% and food costs shot up by 14%.

The blame falls on out-of-control inflation, which is hitting cities like Las Vegas and Tucson, Ariz. (no. 2 on the list) hard, while places like Indianapolis and Oakland, Calif. saw substatial drops in travel costs.

Forbes says the travel costs to Vegas average $97.90 per person per day.

In 2018, the average hotel room in Vegas cost $170.90. In 2023, that shot up to $252. Rental cars costs an average of $47.77 in 2018, but top $77 today.

There is a silver lining in the Silver State, airfare costs dropped by 5.5%.

Check out the graph below to see how other U.S. cities stack up against Las Vegas.

