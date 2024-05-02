Watch Now

UCLA Chancellor Block calls attack by 'instigators' on anti-war demonstrators 'abhorrent'

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass called for a full investigation into the physical assaults and said those involved in the attack must be found.
Jae C. Hong/AP
UCLA professor Nick Shapiro speaks at a news conference on the UCLA campus.
Posted at 5:39 PM, May 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-01 20:39:46-04

UCLA Chancellor Gene Block called overnight violence at the university's Royce Quad on its campus "abhorrent" after classes at the University of California in Los Angeles were canceled "due to the distress."

Chancellor Block said: "However one feels about the encampment" of anti-war demonstrators, "this attack on our students, faculty and community members was utterly unacceptable. It has shaken our campus to its core."

UCLA issued an announcement on social media canceling all classes, and asked people to "please avoid the Royce Quad area."

"I want to express my sincere sympathy to those who were injured last night, and to all those who have been harmed or have feared for their safety in recent days. No one at this university should have to encounter such violence," Chancellor Block said.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said she met with members of the LAPD and several other agencies, calling the attack "absolutely detestable violence."

"There must be a full investigation into what occurred on campus last night. Those involved in launching fireworks at other people, spraying chemicals and physically assaulting others will be found, arrested, and prosecuted, as well as anyone involved in any form of violence or lawlessness," Mayor Bass said. "I want to make sure the message I delivered to law enforcement and other officials earlier today is clear: Free speech will be protected. Violence and bigotry will not."

Los Angeles Police called the incidents "violent clashes between protesters," and said police would remainin the area, joined by other law enforcement agencies, to ensure public safety.

On Tuesday, the campus had to increase security measures because of reports of "physical altercations" among protest groups, The Associated Press reported.

This week, protesters were taken into custody by police in New York on Columbia University's campus after ongoing demonstrations there calling for an immediate cease-fire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said President Joe Biden believes students occupying an academic building there was "absolutely the wrong approach."

Israel's war with Hamas has involved months of attacks in Gaza, and at least 33,137 Palestinian have been killed including 13,000 children, after the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas in Israel where around 1,200 people were killed and 250 hostages were taken.

In addition, 456 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank, along with 343 people in Lebanon, according to numbers released by The Associated Press.

