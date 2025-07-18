Trump’s hostage envoy outlines mission in interview with Scripps News

Adam Boehler holds a critical position in the Trump administration as the president’s special envoy for hostage affairs, tasked with securing the release of Americans held in countries like Afghanistan.

Boehler attended the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado this week, where global security experts gathered to discuss major threats and diplomatic challenges.

In an interview with Scripps News national security correspondent Liz Lander, Boehler said his job centers around two goals: bringing every American home and deterring future abductions.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Israeli-American hostage back in Israeli territory after being released by Hamas

Boehler said President Donald Trump is key to making sure countries know where the U.S. stands.

"He's so action-oriented and showed what happens if not," Boehler said. "That gives ability both to bring Americans home, and it also says to people, if you're going to take Americans, you're going to face the wrath of the United States."

Watch the full interview below as Boehler discusses current hostage hotspots and the emotional toll of navigating such high-stakes diplomacy.