Trump honors service members killed in Afghanistan withdrawal attack

Former President Donald Trump honored the 13 U.S. service members who died during an attack at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, three years ago.

Trump participated in a wreath-laying ceremony on Monday at Arlington National Cemetery with family members of the victims. Bill Barnett, the grandfather of Staff Sgt. Darin Hoover, who was killed in the attack, accompanied Trump as they placed a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

A government investigation revealed that a suicide bomber from the Islamic State group was responsible for the attack that killed the service members and more than 100 Afghans. The attack happened four days before the U.S. withdrew from the country, ending the longest war in American history.

President Joe Biden paid tribute to the 13 service members who were killed three years ago, as well as those who died over the past two decades in Afghanistan.

"They were sons and daughters, mothers and fathers, spouses and friends," President Biden said. "No matter how much time passes, the pain of their loss will remain real and raw. And so will the pride we feel in their service."

Vice President Kamala Harris also paid her respects to the slain soldiers.

"These 13 devoted patriots represent the best of America, putting our beloved nation and their fellow Americans above themselves and deploying into danger to keep their fellow citizens safe," Harris said in a statement.

Trump has been critical of the Biden administration for the drawdown of U.S. troops in Afghanistan. However, the Biden administration has said its hands were tied because Trump had entered into a peace agreement with the Taliban to end the war.

In a government review, the Biden administration admitted to failings, noting the evacuations should have begun earlier.

On Monday, House Speaker Mike Johnson said he would be awarding the Congressional Gold Medal to the families of the 13 service members killed on Aug. 26, 2021.