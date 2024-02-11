US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin rushed to hospital

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has been rushed to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center due to “an emergent bladder issue.”

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, Austin was transported around 2:20 p.m. ET to be examined for symptoms indicative of an urgent bladder problem.

"At this time, the Secretary is retaining the functions and duties of his office. The Deputy Secretary is prepared to assume the functions and duties of the Secretary of Defense, if required. Secretary Austin traveled to the hospital with the unclassified and classified communications systems necessary to perform his duties," a press release read.

Officials say that the Deputy Secretary of Defense, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the White House and Congress have all been notified.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

