US bars ex-Guatemala President Alejandro Giammattei from entry

The U.S. State Department barred former Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei from entry into the United States on Wednesday, three days after he left office, citing "significant corruption."

The Biden administration had become increasingly critical of Giammattei's administration as Guatemalan prosecutors pursued now-President Bernardo Arévalo, seeking to interrupt his transition of power. Arévalo assumed the presidency of Guatemala early on Monday after a tumultuous inauguration.

"The State Department has credible information indicating that Giammattei accepted bribes in exchange for the performance of his public functions during his tenure as president of Guatemala, actions that undermined the rule of law and government transparency," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement Wednesday.

