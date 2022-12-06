Ukrainian Carolers are hoping to raise money to help with War in Ukraine

LAS VEGAS NV — The local Ukrainian and Polish communities in the Las Vegas valley are joining forces and raising money for children in Ukraine.

using their voices and native cuisines, a group of dozen—Ukrainian Americans and refugees will be caroling next week Saturday—trying to do what they can to help.

The carolers calling themselves the Kalyna choir— will be putting on a free performance at Berkley Bunker Elementary School.

the event is free to the public to attend—you will be responsible for food, raffles and beverages but all proceeds will be sent back to Ukraine to help children who have been displaced because of the war.

The event is next Saturday December 17th from 10am to 2:30PM.