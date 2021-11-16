How To Make Turkey-Shaped Chocolate-Covered Strawberries For Thanksgiving

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Dark meat or white meat? Stuffing or dressing? To baste or not to baste? When it comes to Thanksgiving, culinary disagreements will wage on until the end of the time, but here is one thing every single person at your Thanksgiving table can agree with: These Thanksgiving strawberries are *chef’s kiss* perfection.

Chocolate-covered strawberries are always a crowd-pleaser, but when they are shaped like little baby turkeys? They become crowd-thrillers!

All you need to make these Thanksgiving strawberries is chocolate, mini marshmallows, pretzel sticks and strawberries. Even though these little chocolate-covered turkey strawberries look intricate, it’s actually quite accessible even for beginner chefs — meaning older kids and kids-at-heart will love to join in on the fun.

Granted, you will get your fingers a bit messy, and don’t be surprised if your kitchen ends up looking like a million tiny turkeys with their toes dipped in chocolate just tried to race off the countertop, but hey, when a dessert is this adorable, it’s worth the clean-up.

TikTokker Ella Grace posted a quick video showing the basics of how they come together:

So cute!

This video from Youtube channel AWESMR pop shows in greater detail how to prepare these chocolate-covered Thanksgiving strawberries:

You can use both white and dark or milk chocolate morsels to help you build your Thanksgiving strawberries, so they’re somewhat customizable.

If you want to get a bit more intricate, we love this option for chocolate-covered strawberries from Food.com, which uses candy like candy corn and licorice to help build a truly realistic-looking turkey. You use pearl-shaped candies for the eyeballs, and the tops of the strawberries become the turkey’s wattle.

Or try this route from Fruit Bouquets, in which gel food markers are used to help draw on the turkey’s eyes, beak and of course, their wattle.

And if there is just too much on your plate this holiday season, you can buy pre-made Thanksgiving strawberries from Etsy shops like SmashSweets Shari’s Berries.

Then, simply wait for the package to arrive so you can get to gobbling!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.