You may run into traffic as I-15 South closures take effect

This is part of an $86 million project to widen the freeway.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation announced upcoming and extended lane and ramp closures on Interstate 15 for the ongoing South Widening Project.

The work is part of an $86 million project to widen the freeway and improve nearly nine miles of I-15 between Sloan Road and Warm Springs Road.

Here are the closures you should look out for:

Daily closures from Oct. 1 through Oct. 7 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

  • Southbound I-15 on-ramp to St. Rose Parkway closed
  • Ramp closed on Saturday mornings from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m., will remain open on Sunday
  • St. Rose on-ramp will briefly open while work on St. Rose off-ramp occurs

Daily closures from Oct. 7 through Oct. 10 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

  • Southbound I-15 off-ramp to St. Rose Parkway closed

Nightly closures from Oct. 1 through Oct. 4 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

  • Northbound I-15 reduced to one lane between Sloan Road and St. Rose Parkway
A spokesperson said the restrictions are necessary for roadway excavation, paving preparations and sound wall construction.

NDOT is reminding drivers to travel with caution through work zones and take detour routes if possible.

