Wrong-way driver detection systems to be installed on four Southern Nevada interchanges

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday its plans to install wrong-way driver detection systems on four interchanges across Southern Nevada.

Installation is scheduled to begin on Sunday evening, August 20, and is anticipated to conclude within an approximate eight-week timeframe. Additionally, officials say overnight lane restrictions or ramp closures may be necessary between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m., from Sunday evenings to Friday mornings.

The locations receiving detection systems, include the following four ramps:



I-15 at Starr Ave

U.S. 95 at Kyle Canyon Rd

U.S 95 at Skye Canyon Dr

U.S. 95 at Durango Dr

Officials say the systems will employ radar and closed-circuit cameras to identify vehicles entering ramps in the wrong directions.

Wrong-way vehicles will trigger two sets of red flashing wrong-way signs on the ramp, which are four feet in height to be "more visible" to drowsy or impaired drivers.

This news comes after NDOT's recent study on wrong-way driver alert systems. which officials say revealed that "84 percent of the identified wrong-way vehicles were able to safely turn around before entering the freeway."

Officials say construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other factors. NDOT is also "actively searching" for other interchange off-ramps that would benefit from wrong-way driver detection systems, according to a press release.

For the latest state highway conditions, visit www.nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.