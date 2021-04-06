World Market Center event expected to bring heavy traffic

Heavy traffic is expected to be present near downtown April 11-16 due to a convention at the World Market Center.

The World Market Center dates and hours can be found below:

- April 11 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

- April 12 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m..

- April 13 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

- April 14 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

- April 15 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; move out from 4 to 10 p.m.

- April 16 from Exhibitors move out 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

During Market hours, heavy vehicle traffic is expected during the morning hours northbound on Grand Central Parkway between Charleston Boulevard and Symphony Park Avenue, as well as moderate to heavy vehicle traffic eastbound on Bonneville Avenue from Martin Luther King Boulevard to Grand Central Parkway.

During evening market hours, heavy traffic is anticipated on westbound Bonneville Avenue from Grand Central Parkway to Martin L. King Boulevard, as well as southbound on both Grand Central Parkway and Martin L. King Boulevard from Bonneville Avenue to Charleston Boulevard. Additional congestion is expected westbound on Symphony Park Avenue between Grand Central Parkway and Martin L. King Boulevard.

Due to ongoing construction, its recommended to use WAZE for the best possible route in the area.

During peak times, alternate routes are recommended where possible. Please see maps below