Woman left with 'life-threatening' injuries after being struck by car in southeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle in the southeast Las Vegas valley early Monday morning.

The collision occurred at the intersection around 3:19 a.m. at the intersection of East Flamingo Road and Boulder Highway.

An initial investigation — including evidence at the scene, witness statements, and surveillance video — revealed that a 2015 Nissan Rogue was traveling westbound on Flamingo Road. At the same time, a pedestrian was attempting to cross over Flamingo Road from south to north in a marked crosswalk.

Police say the pedestrian failed to obey the "walk, don't walk" traffic control device, stumbled out of the crosswalk to the east, and directly into the Nissan's path of travel. The pedestrian was struck by the front left portion of the Nissan and was projected forward and onto the roadway.

Arriving medical personnel transported the pedestrian to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Nissan cooperated with the investigation and did not exhibit signs of impairment, according to police.

"This collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD's Collision Investigation Section," police noted in a release.