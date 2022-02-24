Woman hit by car while crossing Boulder Highway

HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — A woman was hit by a car and seriously injured crossing Boulder Highway in Henderson on Wednesday night, police said.

It happened at 9 p.m. at the intersection of Boulder Highway and Lake Mead Parkway. Based on a preliminary investigation, Henderson police said the woman was crossing in a marked crosswalk, but crossed against the light.

The driver who hit her remained at the scene. Police do not believe speed or impairment were contributing factors.

The woman was transported to Sunrise Hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and they don't expect any more information to be released at this time.