Woman driving at high rate of speed, died from crash with U-Haul truck

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a woman died after crashing with a U-Haul moving truck in the early morning Sunday.

Police gathered evidence at the scene of the fatal crash. Police investigation indicates that the woman who died from the crash was initially driving a Toyota Corolla. Police said the woman was driving at a high rate of speed on Boulder Highway at the intersection of Indios Avenue.

At the same time, a 33-year-old woman was driving a U-Haul moving truck and stopped at a red traffic signal northbound on Boulder Highway at the intersection with Indios Avenue.

Police said the driver of the Corolla failed to slow or stop, therefore crashing into the rear end of the U-Haul.

Both vehicles caught fire according to police.

"Despite life-saving measures by responding medical personnel, the driver of the Corolla was pronounced deceased at the scene," police said. "The driver of the U-Haul was taken to the hospital by ambulance for her injuries."

The driver’s death marks the 31st traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction for the year 2023, police say. The collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD’s Collision Investigation Section.