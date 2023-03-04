Watch Now
Woman dies after crashing into light pole in central Las Vegas valley, police say

KTNV
FILE: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department cruisers with lights activated. <br/>
Posted at 12:16 PM, Mar 04, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 26-year-old woman is dead after crashing into a street light pole on Saturday morning in the central Las Vegas valley, according to Metro Police.

Police say the collision occurred at West Charleston Boulevard, east of South Mohawk Street at approximately 6:31 a.m. Evidence at the scene and a witness statement indicated that a 1999 Toyota Tacoma was traveling west on Charleston, approaching S. Mohawk Street, when the vehicle traveled off-road and drove up onto a sidewalk.

The driver's side of the Toyota then collided with a steel street light pole.

The driver was transported to the University Medical Center's Trauma unit in critical condition, according to police, and was eventually pronounced deceased by hospital staff.

The death marks the 19th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for the year 2023.

The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.

