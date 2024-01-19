Woman dies after being struck by car while standing in roadway near Nellis Air Force Base

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman is dead after being struck by a car near Nellis Air Force Base in northeast Las Vegas on Thursday night.

According to Nevada State Police, the collision occurred on North Las Vegas Boulevard near Beesley Drive and Range Road around 8:47 p.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a vehicle was traveling southbound on North Las Vegas Boulevard and struck a pedestrian who was in the roadway.

The pedestrian — an adult female, according to police — succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash and was pronounced deceased on-scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained on-scene and is cooperating with law enforcement.

State troopers say there are currently no closures in place in the area.