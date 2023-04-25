Woman died at hospital after being hit by vehicle in east valley, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they are on scene of a fatal crash in the east valley.

Flamingo road is closed in both directions between Mountain Vista and Gibraltar St. Monday night.

Around 7:45 p.m., police said they responded to the area regarding an "accident regarding a vehicle versus pedestrian."

Preliminary investigation by police indicates that a woman was crossing outside of a marked crosswalk when she reportedly got struck by a vehicle.

"She was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead," police told KTNV.

Additionally, police report that impairment is not suspected on the driver.

At this time, police said the area is still closed until further updates.