Woman dead following multi-vehicle crash caused by drunk driver in Peccole Ranch

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One woman is dead following a multi-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday night on South Fort Apache Road, police say.

Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated a 2003 Nissan Altima was traveling south on Fort Apache, south of Red Hills, in the second of three through travel lanes at approximately 10:58 p.m.

Simultaneously, a 2022 Ford F-150 was traveling north on Fort Apache south of Red Hills in the first of three through travel lanes, while a 2004 Pontiac GTO was traveling north on Fort Apache south of Red hills in the second of three through travel lanes.

For an unknown reason, the Nissan failed to maintain its travel lane, began rotating counterclockwise, and struck the center median.

The Nissan entered the northbound travel lanes of Fort Apache and the front of the Ford contacted the right side of the Nissan, causing it to begin rotating clockwise and collide with the left side of the Pontiac.

Police say the driver of the Pontiac sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to UMC Trauma by medical personnel. The driver and passengers of the Ford, as well as the driver and passenger of the Nissan, all sustained claimed injuries and self-transported to a local hospital.

According to police reports, the driver of the Pontiac succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at UMC by medical staff. Additionally, the driver of the Nissan showed signs of impairment and was arrested for DUI charges.

The driver of the Pontiac's death marks the 136th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for the year 2022. The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.