When and where to expect road closures with 2 big events on the Strip this weekend

With two big events in Las Vegas this weekend — the NFL Pro Bowl and NHL All-Star Weekend — drivers can expect major traffic impacts, particularly on the Strip.

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, the southbound lanes of Las Vegas Boulevard were shut down between Flamingo Road and Bellagio Drive, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said. That closure is expected to remain in place to accommodate an All-Star game event until at least 6 p.m.

"Traffic is heavier than normal in this area already, so make a plan and expect delays around The Strip!" police said.

More closures can be expected throughout the weekend.



Beginning Thursday night, Bellagio Drive will be closed to traffic.

On Friday, the same road closure on Las Vegas Boulevard between Flamingo Road and Bellagio Drive will be in place from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

In Henderson, the city is closing Water Street from Basic Road to Atlantic Avenue on Friday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. for the NHL Street Festival.

Thursday night to Sunday night, the NHL Fan Fair is happening at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Expect traffic along Paradise Road and Joe Brown Drive.

The NHL All-Star Game is Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. Expect to see traffic along Frank Sinatra Drive outside T-Mobile Arena and in that area on Interstate 15.

On Sunday night, the NFL Pro Bowl is happening at Allegiant Stadium at noon. Hacienda Bridge is closed from Luxor Drive to Polaris Avenue. You can also expect traffic on Dean Martin Drive outside the stadium, and along Interstate 15 in that area.

Harry Reid International Airport also sent out a warning that transportation options like taxis and rideshares will be in high demand this weekend, so those traveling to and from the airport should allow ample time for any wrinkles in their travel plans that may come up.

For live updates on current traffic conditions throughout the Las Vegas Valley, visit ktnv.com/traffic.