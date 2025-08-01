What you need to know about the overnight closures hitting the CC-215 Beltway August 4-7

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Progress for the Summerlin Parkway Interchange project continues — and so do the overnight closures on the CC-215 Beltway.

Clark County shared that work will take place nightly between Far Hills Avenue and Summerlin Parkway, running August 4-7. The closures are necessary to ensure crew safety, as the bridge work would prove to be dangerous over live traffic, Clark County shared.

Here's what you need to know to plan your routes ahead of time.

Southbound travelers

You can expect to see closures Monday, August 4, and Tuesday, August 5 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following day, according to Clark County.



Areas closed: All mainline southbound lanes on the CC-215 (between Summerlin Parkway and Far Hills Avenue)

All mainline southbound lanes on the CC-215 (between Summerlin Parkway and Far Hills Avenue) Recommended detours: Exit on Summerlin Parkway east towards Anasazi Drive. Then take Anasazi Drive south to Far Hills Avenue, heading west on Far Hills Avenue back to the CC-215.

Northbound travelers

Closures will take effect on Wednesday, August 6 and Thursday, August 7 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following day, according to Clark County.

Areas closed: All mainline northbound lanes on the CC-215 (between Far Hills Avenue and Summerlin Parkway).

Recommended detours: Detour to Summerlin Parkway off ramp and re-emerge on the CC-215 mainline north of the Summerlin Parkway interchange.

Clark County reminds motorists that construction schedules are subject to change on short notice, advising people to take advantage of Waze, Google Maps, or Apple Maps for real-time information. More project details and updates can be found at CC215SummerlinParkwayInterchange.com.