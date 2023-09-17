Watch Now
What to know about upcoming closures related to Tropicana Interchange Project

FILE: Businesses near Tropicana say NDOT’s “Dropicana” project will create traffic chaos
Posted at 5:25 PM, Sep 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-16 20:25:13-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation is reminding drivers about potential restrictions that may affect their morning commutes this month as construction on the Tropicana Interchange continues.

Tropicana Ave over I-15:

  • I-15 southbound offramp to Tropicana westbound is closed until the end of Phase 2
  • Tropicana onramp to I-15 northbound is closed until the end of Phase 2
  • Tropicana east and westbound lanes will be reduced to two lanes in the temporary Diverging Diamond Interchange until the end of Phase 2
  • I-15 southbound offramp to Tropicana eastbound is closed until Summer 2024

Mainline I-15:

  • Northbound I-15 reduced to four lanes from Tuesday, September 18, until the end of Phase 2
  • Northbound I-15 reduced to two lanes at Tropicana from 9:00 p.m. Sunday, September 17, to 5:00 a.m. Monday, September 18, for deck panel installation
  • Northbound I-15 reduced to three lanes at Tropicana from 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 20, to 5:00 a.m. Thursday, September 21, for deck pour

Harmon Ave:

  • Two lanes open, east- and westbound Harmon between Jerry Lewis Way and Aria/Vdara Driveways until late 2023

Dean Martin Dr:

  • One northbound lane of Dean Martin Dr closed between Palms Center to the south of Hotel Rio through the end of 2023
  • One north and southbound lane is open between Jerry Lewis and Panorama Towers nightly, Sunday-Thursday, beginning Monday, September 25, until December

Frank Sinatra Dr:

  • One southbound lane of Frank Sinatra Dr. closed between Bellagio and Aria nightly, Sunday-Thursday, beginning Sunday, September 24, until mid-October
