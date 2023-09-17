What to know about upcoming closures related to Tropicana Interchange Project

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation is reminding drivers about potential restrictions that may affect their morning commutes this month as construction on the Tropicana Interchange continues.

Tropicana Ave over I-15:



I-15 southbound offramp to Tropicana westbound is closed until the end of Phase 2

Tropicana onramp to I-15 northbound is closed until the end of Phase 2

Tropicana east and westbound lanes will be reduced to two lanes in the temporary Diverging Diamond Interchange until the end of Phase 2

I-15 southbound offramp to Tropicana eastbound is closed until Summer 2024

Mainline I-15:



Northbound I-15 reduced to four lanes from Tuesday, September 18, until the end of Phase 2

Northbound I-15 reduced to two lanes at Tropicana from 9:00 p.m. Sunday, September 17, to 5:00 a.m. Monday, September 18, for deck panel installation

Northbound I-15 reduced to three lanes at Tropicana from 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 20, to 5:00 a.m. Thursday, September 21, for deck pour

Harmon Ave:



Two lanes open, east- and westbound Harmon between Jerry Lewis Way and Aria/Vdara Driveways until late 2023

Dean Martin Dr:



One northbound lane of Dean Martin Dr closed between Palms Center to the south of Hotel Rio through the end of 2023

One north and southbound lane is open between Jerry Lewis and Panorama Towers nightly, Sunday-Thursday, beginning Monday, September 25, until December

Frank Sinatra Dr:

