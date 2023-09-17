What to know about upcoming closures related to Tropicana Interchange Project

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation is reminding drivers about potential restrictions that may affect their morning commutes this month as construction on the Tropicana Interchange continues.
Tropicana Ave over I-15:
- I-15 southbound offramp to Tropicana westbound is closed until the end of Phase 2
- Tropicana onramp to I-15 northbound is closed until the end of Phase 2
- Tropicana east and westbound lanes will be reduced to two lanes in the temporary Diverging Diamond Interchange until the end of Phase 2
- I-15 southbound offramp to Tropicana eastbound is closed until Summer 2024
Mainline I-15:
- Northbound I-15 reduced to four lanes from Tuesday, September 18, until the end of Phase 2
- Northbound I-15 reduced to two lanes at Tropicana from 9:00 p.m. Sunday, September 17, to 5:00 a.m. Monday, September 18, for deck panel installation
- Northbound I-15 reduced to three lanes at Tropicana from 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 20, to 5:00 a.m. Thursday, September 21, for deck pour
Harmon Ave:
- Two lanes open, east- and westbound Harmon between Jerry Lewis Way and Aria/Vdara Driveways until late 2023
Dean Martin Dr:
- One northbound lane of Dean Martin Dr closed between Palms Center to the south of Hotel Rio through the end of 2023
- One north and southbound lane is open between Jerry Lewis and Panorama Towers nightly, Sunday-Thursday, beginning Monday, September 25, until December
Frank Sinatra Dr:
- One southbound lane of Frank Sinatra Dr. closed between Bellagio and Aria nightly, Sunday-Thursday, beginning Sunday, September 24, until mid-October