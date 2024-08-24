Wellness Way/Shadow Lane intersection in Medical District to close between Aug. 25 - 30

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The intersection of Wellness Way and Shadow Lane in the Las Vegas Medical District will be closed starting Sunday, Aug. 25, at 8 p.m. through Friday, Aug. 30, at 10 p.m., according to RTC.

RTC said it is possible the closure could extend past Aug. 30 based on field conditions.

Business access around the intersection will still be maintained, RTC said, but through traffic will have to be detoured.



According to the RTC project page, one lane will be open in each direction during the day but night work may require full closures.

On-street parking will also be removed for the duration of the closure.

RTC also said the main roadwork hours will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

See RTC's detour and closure map below:

RTC

This road work is part of RTC's Maryland Parkway Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project, which extends across Maryland Parkway from the 215 south of Harry Reid up to the Medical District.

The closure of the Wellness Way and Shadow Lane intersection marks the third phase of the project.

Looking ahead, there will be more construction coming Sept. 3 to Bonneville Avenue and Casino Center Boulevard.

For more information on this project, visit RTC's project page by clicking the link here.