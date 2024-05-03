Weekend wreck outside Boulder City ends in one pedestrian dead

CLARK COUNTY, Nev. (KTNV) — Authorities have released details surrounding a crash that killed one person just outside of Boulder City.

Around 9:29 p.m., the Nevada State Police responded to a wreck in the area of U.S. 95 and mile marker 4, roughly six miles southeast of Boulder City.

According to authorities, a 2005 GMC Yukon was traveling south on 95 in the far right lane when a pedestrian entered the roadway from the center median, causing the GMC to hit the pedestrian.

The GMC came to a controlled stop on the right paved shoulder and stayed on scene for investigating officers.

The pedestrian, identified as 34-year-old Julian Gusan from Redlands, California, was pronounced dead at the scene.

So far this year, the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Command has investigated 21 fatal crashes resulting in 26 deaths.