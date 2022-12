LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Prepare to take another route, or plan for delays if you're in the Desert Inn and Paradise Road area Sunday afternoon.

This morning around 8 a.m., RTC of Southern Nevada reported flooding in the area.

Water main break repairs are still being made. Desert Inn Road remains closed westbound from Paradise as of 1:08 p.m.

This is a developing story. KTNV will post updates once available.