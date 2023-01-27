Water district informs drivers of lane closures at one Centennial Hills intersection

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There can be expected lane closures on North Fort Apache Road and Centennial Parkway for some work contracted by the Las Vegas Valley Water District.

The lane and road closures are going to start January 30 and is expected to end around February 16. A water district contractor will be performing work related to the continuing construction of the LVWD Centennial Reservoir.

Mondays from 7:00 a.m. until Thursdays at 3:30 p.m., there will be lane restrictions on westbound and eastbound travel on West Centennial Parkway near North Fort Apache Road, and there will also be a full road closure on North Fort Apache Road between West Centennial Parkway and Azure Drive.

The roads will be fully open outside these hours.

Motorists are advised by the water district to avoid the area and utilize North Durango Drive or North Hualapai Way for northbound and southbound travel.