Warm Springs Road at 215 reopen following fatal crash

Update | 10:19 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — RTC said the intersection of East Warm Springs Road and Paradise Road (at I-215) is now reopen following a fatal crash on Tuesday night.

ORIGINAL REPORT

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — All lanes are blocked at East Warm Springs Road westbound at Interstate 215 as authorities respond to a fatal collision, Las Vegas Metro police said.

NDOT said to use other routes. Avoid the area.

This investigation is being taken over by Nevada State Police Highway Patrol.

State troopers responded around 5 p.m. to a crash involving a motorcycle and sedan. Officials have confirmed one adult male died at the scene, and one adult female was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

