Warm Springs Road at 215 reopen following fatal crash

Update | 10:19 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — RTC said the intersection of East Warm Springs Road and Paradise Road (at I-215) is now reopen following a fatal crash on Tuesday night.

ORIGINAL REPORT

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — All lanes are blocked at East Warm Springs Road westbound at Interstate 215 as authorities respond to a fatal collision, Las Vegas Metro police said.

#TrafficUpdate Intersection of Warm Springs Rd and Paradise Rd., is closed due to a fatal crash. Warm Springs westbound at I215 entrance is closed. Paradise Rd., southbound, north of Warm Springs-all travel lanes are closed. Warm Springs eastbound, west of Paradise has reduced… pic.twitter.com/HMcvWbjl9r — Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) March 19, 2025

Scene Video

[Scene Video] Collision scene at Warm Springs & Paradise

NDOT said to use other routes. Avoid the area.

This investigation is being taken over by Nevada State Police Highway Patrol.

State troopers responded around 5 p.m. to a crash involving a motorcycle and sedan. Officials have confirmed one adult male died at the scene, and one adult female was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.