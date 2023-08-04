Warm Springs, Cimarron gets new traffic signal thanks to Sierra Vista High School students

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The busy intersection at Warm Spring and Cimarron roads in the growing southwest area got a new traffic signal Thursday.

Students at Sierra Vista High School urged the county to install lights to boost safety. The high school is located just south of the intersection, as is James Regional Sports Park.

Traffic currently flows freely along east-west Warm Springs Road while traffic entering the intersection from Cimarron encounters stop signs.

Thursday, they joined Clark County Commissioner Micheal Naft to flip the switch.

"It's great when you get to work with students," said Naft of District A. "These [students] are so bright and talented, and they worked so hard to reach out to our office and get this done to make a case for why they are entitled to having safe access to school."

Naft says as the southwest part of the valley continues to grow, there could be additional lights added.

Officials said the annual daily traffic is about 17,000 vehicles on Warm Springs and 3,500 on Cimarron. The average traffic signal costs around $1.5 million.