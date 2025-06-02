Victim in possible DUI crash in northwest valley dies from injuries, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The victim in a northwest valley crash has succumbed to his injuries, which could mean additional charges for the other driver involved.

It happened around 2:34 a.m. on May 27 at the intersection of West Lake Mead Boulevard and North Jones Boulevard, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

A 2022 Ford F-150 pickup was heading east on Lake Mead at the same time a 2013 Ford Fiesta was heading south on Jones, authorities said.

One of the vehicles failed to stop at a red light, and the front of the pickup truck hit the right side of the Fiesta, according to police.

The Fiesta driver was taken to UMC with serious injuries. The pickup driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested for DUI-related charges.

On Monday, the Clark County coroner's office was notified that the Fiesta driver succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

This collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The driver's death marks the 71st traffic-related death in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for the year 2025.