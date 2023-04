LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a single-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon after a vehicle flipped over and knocked over a light pole.

Occupants of the vehicle sustained only minor injuries, according to LVMPD.

Police responded to the crash on Nellis and Las Vegas Boulevard at approximately 5:32 p.m. Initial reports indicate that the vehicle flipped over after hitting landscaping and crashing into a light pole, which was knocked over.