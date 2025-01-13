Vehicle fire causing traffic backups on U.S. 95/I-11 near downtown

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A vehicle fire is affecting traffic early Monday morning.

Details are limited, but we do know crews are working to put out a big rig on fire. That truck is in the northbound lanes of I-11/U.S. 95 at the area of Eastern Avenue.

Officials are diverting traffic in the northbound lanes off the freeway onto Charleston Boulevard. This is backing up traffic as far back as Boulder Highway as of about 6 a.m.

We are still working to learn what caused the fire. This is a developing story, and we will bring you updates as soon as they are made available.

