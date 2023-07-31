Fatal crash between sedan and motorcycle causing delays on Rancho Drive

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At least one person is dead following a fiery crash on North Rancho Drive on Monday morning.

According to the Nevada Department of Transportation, this is between Coran Lane and Spring Road in North Las Vegas.

ROAD CLOSED on NV-599 Both Directions from Coran Ln to Spring Rd. 🚧 https://t.co/AKRWWNB7yi — Nevada DOT Vegas (@nevadadotvegas) July 31, 2023

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the crash appears to involve a motorcycle and sedan.

