Fatal crash between sedan and motorcycle causing delays on Rancho Drive

Vehicle Fire 7-31-23
Posted at 7:30 AM, Jul 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-31 11:05:41-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At least one person is dead following a fiery crash on North Rancho Drive on Monday morning.

According to the Nevada Department of Transportation, this is between Coran Lane and Spring Road in North Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the crash appears to involve a motorcycle and sedan.

Channel 13 is working to learn more details about the crash and will update this story as more information is released.

