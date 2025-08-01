Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Vehicle fire causes delays on southbound I-15 near Allegiant Stadium

Road Closure
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At about 3:24 p.m., a vehicle fire caused all lanes to close on the southbound I-15 after Russell Road near Allegiant Stadium, according to the RTC.

Nevada State Police shared that at 3:05 p.m., a personal injury crash occured involving three vehicles. A vehicle fire broke out shortly after, and two people were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Nevada State Police.

Traffic cameras now show the area is slowly allowing traffic to pass through, which the RTC and Nevada State Police confirmed by sharing that only right lanes remain blocked.

Drivers are advised to expect delays.

