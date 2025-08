A crash has closed the intersection of South Desert Foothills Drive and Desert Sunrise Road in Summerlin West, according to the RTC.

LVMPD shared that two vehicles collided, resulting in both drivers being taken to a nearby hospital.

One driver sustained "critical/non-fatal injuries," LVMPD said, also sharing that impariment was not suspected.

The area will be closed for a couple of hours, according to LVMPD. Alternative routes are recommended at this time.