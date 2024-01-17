Valley residents invited to weigh in on proposed improvements to Henderson Interchange

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The City of Henderson is inviting the general public to learn about and provide feedback on the ongoing 215 interchange project.

Residents will be able to go online between Jan. 17 and Feb. 15 to attend a virtual meeting, access information on the project, frequently asked questions, and a form to submit further questions and concerns.

The $120 million project, which is being funded by Clark County, aims to improve the Henderson Interchange to "accommodate increased traffic demands," according to NDOT's website. The interchange will be rebuilt in a "crossover style," which officials say will help address "deficiencies" in the roadway that could cause crashes or travel delays, as well as "reestablish connectivity" for local drivers.

Construction on the interchange is expected to begin in the latter half of 2024.