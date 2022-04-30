Watch
Traffic

Actions

US-95 SB closed in both directions after carjacking suspect hit by car

FRjenPOVEAASgQt.jpeg
Henderson Police Department
FRjenPOVEAASgQt.jpeg
Posted at 6:25 PM, Apr 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-29 21:47:02-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — US-95 southbound after Tropicana Ave Freeway is closed in both directions between Russell and Tropicana following a crash caused by a fleeing carjacking suspect.

Henderson Police say officers responded to a request for assistance following a carjacking.

Police found the stolen car on Highway 95 and attempted a failed traffic stop causing a crash with another car. The carjacking suspect then tried to run away before being struck by a car.

According to police, the suspect was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing with no other injuries reported according to Henderson Police. Police also urge the public to avoid the area for 2-3 hours as of 6:13 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH