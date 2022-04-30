US-95 SB closed in both directions after carjacking suspect hit by car

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — US-95 southbound after Tropicana Ave Freeway is closed in both directions between Russell and Tropicana following a crash caused by a fleeing carjacking suspect.

Henderson Police say officers responded to a request for assistance following a carjacking.

Police found the stolen car on Highway 95 and attempted a failed traffic stop causing a crash with another car. The carjacking suspect then tried to run away before being struck by a car.

@HendersonNVPD is investigating an injury accident on Highway 95 at Russell Road. NB and SB traffic closed on Hwy 95 from Russell to Tropicana. Please avoid the area for the next 2-3 hours. pic.twitter.com/WHAPdKcaCb — Henderson Police (@HendersonNVPD) April 30, 2022

According to police, the suspect was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing with no other injuries reported according to Henderson Police. Police also urge the public to avoid the area for 2-3 hours as of 6:13 p.m.