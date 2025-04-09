Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

US-95 northbound ramp to 215 northern beltway reopen after crash, RTC says

videoframe_216354.png
RTC
videoframe_216354.png
Posted
and last updated

Update | 5:12 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The US-95 northbound ramps to the 215 northern beltway are reopen. The right lane on the eastbound ramp is still blocked, according to RTC.

ORIGINAL REPORT

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There is a ramp closure on US-95 northbound to 215 westbound and eastbound due to a crash in the northwest valley, according to an alert from the Nevada Department of Transportation.

All lanes are blocked. NDOT is notifying people to take other routes.

Traffic Camera

[Traffic Cam] Freeway closure at I-11/Ann Road

The roadway will be closed for an undetermined amount of time as crews work to clear the scene.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local News

Spring Forward: Your guide from snowpack to sunshine