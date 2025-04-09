US-95 northbound ramp to 215 northern beltway reopen after crash, RTC says

Update | 5:12 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The US-95 northbound ramps to the 215 northern beltway are reopen. The right lane on the eastbound ramp is still blocked, according to RTC.

ORIGINAL REPORT

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There is a ramp closure on US-95 northbound to 215 westbound and eastbound due to a crash in the northwest valley, according to an alert from the Nevada Department of Transportation.

All lanes are blocked. NDOT is notifying people to take other routes.

Traffic Camera

[Traffic Cam] Freeway closure at I-11/Ann Road

The roadway will be closed for an undetermined amount of time as crews work to clear the scene.

