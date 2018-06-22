U.S. 93 to close at I-15 nightly from June 27-30

Bryce Riley
4:43 PM, Jun 22, 2018
According to the Nevada Department of Transportation, U.S. Highway 93 is closing at Interstate 15 from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. nightly from June 27-30.

I-15 will also be reduced to one lane in both directions during the same time frame.

Drivers can get around the closure using the following detours:

  • Use the Apex Interchange (Exit 58) to reach I-15 northbound from U.S. 93 southbound
  • Use North Las Vegas Boulevard from the Apex Interchange (Exit 58) to reach U.S. 93 from I-15 northbound
  • Use the Crystal Interchange (Exit 75) to reach I-15 southbound and U.S. 93

The closures are part of the $58 million Garnet Interchange project, which broke ground earlier this year. Once the project wraps up in December, NDOT says there will be a new modified diverging diamond interchange, and U.S. 93 will be widened to a four-lane highway for five miles.

