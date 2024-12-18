Watch Now
Updated ramp closure schedule for the I-15 South Widening Project

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — NDOT is updating their ramp closure schedule for the I-15 South Widening Project. The department said the work is necessary for sound wall construction, temporary barrier rail relocation and paving operations.

Ongoing

Daily (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Monday, Dec. 16 to Friday, Jan. 10

  • St. Rose Parkway on-ramp to southbound I-15 is closed.
    • Work will be paused on the holidays. There are no closures on weekends or between Dec. 23 to Jan. 5.

Upcoming

Daily (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Wednesday, Dec. 18 and Thursday, Dec. 19

  • Cactus Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-15 is closed.

NDOT said that drivers should remain cautious when traveling through work zones.
Additional state highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling (775) 888- 7000. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving. Also follow @NevadaDOTVegas on X for traffic and project updates in southern Nevada, and @nevadadot on X, Facebook, and Instagram for updates from across the state.

