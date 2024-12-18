Updated ramp closure schedule for the I-15 South Widening Project

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — NDOT is updating their ramp closure schedule for the I-15 South Widening Project. The department said the work is necessary for sound wall construction, temporary barrier rail relocation and paving operations.

Ongoing

Daily (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Monday, Dec. 16 to Friday, Jan. 10



St. Rose Parkway on-ramp to southbound I-15 is closed.

Work will be paused on the holidays. There are no closures on weekends or between Dec. 23 to Jan. 5.



Upcoming

Daily (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Wednesday, Dec. 18 and Thursday, Dec. 19



Cactus Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-15 is closed.

NDOT said that drivers should remain cautious when traveling through work zones.

