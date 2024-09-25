Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

UPDATE: US 95 back open to traffic after temporary shutdown

In an email to Channel 13, Nevada State Police-Highway Patrol said the closure was due to "a person who is over the Lake Mead overpass, hanging on the outside of the fence..."
Posted
and last updated

UPDATE | As of 5:39 p.m., Nevada State Police said U.S. 95 is back open with no further incident.

ORIGINAL STORY

U.S. 95 is shut down in both directions at Lake Mead Boulevard as of 4:50 p.m. Wednesday.

Traffic cameras in that area showed a large police presence in that area of the freeway.

In an email to Channel 13, Nevada State Police-Highway Patrol said the closure was due to "a person who is over the Lake Mead overpass, hanging on the outside of the fence at this time."

State police say officers are speaking with the person.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada sent out an alert warning drivers of the closure and advising them to use alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Updates will be shared as they become available.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH