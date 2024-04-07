UPDATE: Two dead after head-on weekend crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officials are releasing more details on a Sunday morning wreck that left two people dead.

Around 6:40 a.m., the Nevada State Police responded to a crash in the area of Interstate 11 and mile marker 12 in Clark County.

Officials say a silver 2012 Hyundai Elantra was traveling the wrong way when it hit a gray Ford Escape that was traveling north on I-11. The Hyundai's right front hit the right front of the Ford, and both drivers were ejected from their vehicles.

The drivers of both vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities will be released by the coroner's office following the notification of next of kin.

The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Command has investigated 19 fatal crashes resulting in 24 fatalities so far in 2024.