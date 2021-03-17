Menu

U.S. 95 closed both directions near Scotty's Junction, NW of Vegas, due to deadly crash

Posted at 4:03 PM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 02:54:12-04

NYE COUNTY (KTNV) — The U.S. 95 is closed in both directions near Scotty's Junction, northwest of the Las Vegas valley, following a deadly crash, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

Expect major delays and avoid the area.

This is breaking news, check back for updates.

Area near the crash:

