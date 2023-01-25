Two people 'trapped in vehicle' following crash near Historic Westside

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two people have been hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash near the Historic Westside on Wednesday, according to Las Vegas police.

The collision occurred at the intersection of southbound Rancho Drive at Washington Avenue at 1:44 p.m., according to RTC of Southern Nevada. Police say one of the vehicles struck a pole and two people were "trapped" in one of the vehicles after the collision, though it is not yet clear which vehicle.

Two of the passengers were taken to UMC Hospital and their conditions are currently unknown.

Police have shut down all southbound and eastbound lanes while the investigation is underway, and drivers are advised to expect delays.

This story is developing, check back later for updates.