Two people now dead after head-on collision in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two people are dead after a wreck in the east valley earlier this month.

The wreck happened around 3:19 p.m. on Jan. 8 on Nellis Boulevard north of Vista Flora Way, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

A 2014 Ram 1500 was heading north of Nellis in the center of three lanes at the same time a 2006 Toyota Sienna was heading south on Nellis in the left-most lane, each approaching the intersection of Vista Flora Way.

The Ram began to drift left, crossing the concrete median barrier, and entered the path of the Toyota.

Both vehicles sustained major damage. The Ram's driver was taken to Sunrise Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. This marked the 3rd traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for 2025.

The Toyota's driver had to be extricated from the vehicle and was taken to Sunrise Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

That driver later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on Jan. 15, marking the 7th traffic-related fatality for LVMPD in 2025.

