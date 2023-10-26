Two Metro police officers left with 'minor injuries' following southeast Las Vegas valley collision

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department were sent to the hospital with "minor injuries" following a southeast valley collision on Thursday morning.

Officers say a marked LVMPD Ford Explorer was traveling east on Tropicana Avenue, making a left to go northbound on McLeod Drive. At the same time, a Chrysler 200 was proceeding westbound on Tropicana and traveled straight through the intersection.

Police say the collision resulted in "moderate damage to both vehicles."

The two officers inside the vehicle were transported to a nearby hospital with "minor injuries," while the citizen was "not injured," according to police.

The intersection will be temporarily closed while traffic officers process the scene.