Three injured following six-vehicle crash in northeast Las Vegas valley

Crash on Lamb and Bonanza
Posted at 6:57 AM, Dec 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-14 10:35:52-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three people have been transported to the hospital following a crash on Lamb Boulevard at Bonanza Road in east Las Vegas, according to Metro police.

LVMPD has confirmed that six vehicles were involved in the collision, which has shut down the intersection of Lamb and Bonanza in all directions.

The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time, though one of the three people transported to the hospital has "significant but non-life-threatening injuries," according to police.

Drivers are advised to find alternate routes.

This story is developing, check back later for updates.

